PayU India CEO Anirban Mukherjee elevated to global CEO role

New Delhi: In a management rejig, Prosus-owned ﻿PayU﻿ India chief executive officer Anirban Mukherjee has been elevated to the role of global CEO, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PayU global CEO Laurent Le Moal will step back from operational management of daily business, but will remain with Prosus and PayU in an advisory capacity.

In his new role, Mukherjee will be responsible for overall business operations of PayU, and will directly report to Prosus and Naspers interim CEO Ervin Tu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes two months after the Netherlands-based Prosus announced that PayU is selling its Global Payments Organisation (GPO) to Israel’s Rapyd for $610 million.

“As part of the transition to an Indian-focused strategy for PayU, now is the right time for Anirban to run the PayU business. Innovation and progressive regulation are driving rapid change within the digital payments industry in India, and we see many opportunities to support the next phase of growth for PayU," said Ervin Tu, interim CEO, Prosus and Naspers.

“Prosus has been vital in PayU's growth, and we will collaborate closely with Ervin and the Prosus team as we enter the next phase of PayU's journey in India and Southeast Asia," Mukherjee added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, Prosus and its South African parent Naspers announced the abrupt departure of its CEO Bob van Dijk. Van Dijk, who led Naspers since 2014 and Prosus since 2019, has agreed to remain as a consultant until September 30, 2024, the companies said in a statement.

Also recently, the company’s global CFO Aakash Moondhra announced his resignation after spending eight years at the payments firm. In addition, PayU India Credit CEO Prashanth Ranganathan has also put in his papers.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!