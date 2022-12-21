PE firms need to create deeper operations capabilities1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 10:36 PM IST
The earlier formula is changing fast. It is becoming increasingly difficult for PE firms to buy cheap.
The earlier formula is changing fast. It is becoming increasingly difficult for PE firms to buy cheap.
There is a saying among older Private Equity (PE) investors: A successful deal is 70% buying cheap, 20% selling high and 10% operating well. This formula has two consequences. First, within PE firms, investment is accorded primacy over operations. Second, founders often do not get meaningful operating support from their PE investors.