‘Pearson is also evaluating options in local languages’

What’s happened is that, courtesy technology advancement, accelerated by the pandemic, the education and learning sector, overall, has kind of got into like a time capsule and accelerated in the last two years. Now, the larger education ecosystem is more comfortable with consuming education online, harnessing technology, remote presence and remote evaluation. The education sector has got redefined in the last two years, more than perhaps it would have been in the last two decades. At Pearson, we had publishing, we had solutions for educators, we had library management solutions…We continue to have that, but we will also have, as we go forward, more and more direct to consumer applications for learners. That’s the essence of the D2C strategy.

