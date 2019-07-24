I come from a family that has been in the pharma business for over 100 years. But the e-commerce revolution in India was the turning point for me. I realized that people are now willing to buy and sell all kinds of commodities online, whether it be a high-value or a low-value product. That’s when it occurred to me, that online retail pharmacy segment will be the next big move. Countries in North America and Europe had already successfully implemented the mail-order pharmacy model. It was only a matter of time that India’s retail pharmacy market as well as the regulatory environment warms up to this concept.

I had always dreamt of creating a strong India-facing consumer brand and in 2015, I felt that both market factors and regulatory climate were favourable for launching an online pharmacy. Netmeds.com is the first e-commerce site dedicated to sale of prescription medicines and other healthcare products.

The blueprint was crafted as a construct resulting from two completely separate worlds—skill sets and experiences colliding. Already adept at both digital marketing and e-commerce fulfilment, and well-skilled in and knowledgeable about the traditional pharmacy brick-and-mortar business, we were able to create a wholly new online retail experience. We managed to preserve the customer service orientation of the small walk-in chemist shop, including the presence of trusted pharmacists, available to vet and explain prescriptions, then turn the whole process digital and increase the availability of stock keeping units

After just six months in business, Chennai experienced the devastating floods of 2015. With Chennai as the company’s headquarters and central shipping hub, operations were virtually paralysed for nearly three weeks. Being able to rebound from that tremendous setback was important.