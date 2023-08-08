Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest

“He was a great mentor, someone who all of us aspire to be," said Pankaj Makkar, managing director, Bertelsmann India Investments, one of the earlies investors in Pepperfry. According to Makkar who has trekked the great alps in Germany with Murty and Shah, Murty was an outdoors man. “He loved trekking and outdoor activities. It is a shock to know something like this happened," he added.