Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM IST
- Murty, a fitness freak and trekker, founded Pepperfry along with Ashish Shah in 2011
Mumbai: Ambareesh Murty, co-founder of online furniture store Pepperfry, died of a cardiac arrest in Leh on Monday. The 51-year-old entrepreneur was there with the strategy team of Pepperfry for an offsite.
Murty, a fitness freak and trekker, founded Pepperfry along with Ashish Shah in 2011. Before that, he had a stint at Cadbury, ICICI AMC, and Britannia.
Shah broke the news on social media platform Twitter. “Extremely devastatd to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones."
Shah and Murty were colleagues at eBay, where Murty was the country manager for India, Malaysia and the Phillipines, before starting Pepperfry.
“He was a great mentor, someone who all of us aspire to be," said Pankaj Makkar, managing director, Bertelsmann India Investments, one of the earlies investors in Pepperfry. According to Makkar who has trekked the great alps in Germany with Murty and Shah, Murty was an outdoors man. “He loved trekking and outdoor activities. It is a shock to know something like this happened," he added.
In a previous interview with Mint, Murty had detailed his love for riding. In 2021, He had done two cross-country trips on a motorbike—one to Ladakh in the north, and one to Dhanushkodi in the south. He would meet up with members of his team in cities along the route.
Murty was an engineer and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
He is survived by his wife and a younger sister.