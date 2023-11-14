Pepperfry to ramp up frachise-led expansion, says CEO Ashish Shah
Summary
- Pepperfry is reviewing plans for a market listing after choppy markets have prompted the company to postpone IPO plans earlier
New Delhi: Pepperfry is reining in costs, putting future expansion plans in the hands of franchise partners in smaller cities as it eyes profitability, Ashish Shah, CEO and co-founder said in an interview with Mint. The online-offline retailer, which has over 180 stores in the country, is also reviewing plans for a market listing after choppy markets have prompted the company to postpone IPO plans, Shah said. Edited excerpts.