Pepperfry to ramp up franchise-led expansion, says CEO Ashish Shah

With customer sentiment down, what are you doing to drive sales?

During this time of low discretionary spending, we spent a lot of time optimizing costs. So we went into each and every line item on the P&L and took significant actions. From the cost standpoint, I would say that our business is fairly sorted now. As a buildup to the festive season, we significantly enhanced our catalogue—over the last four months we have launched 20 new collections across our private labels. We have also on-boarded close to 150-170 new brands in the home and furniture space. The second area is our supply chain or the logistics around our business. It’s very complicated since we distribute in around 300 cities across the country—so we have been enhancing that, ensuring we are well positioned from a distribution standpoint etc. The third is the entire bit around customer segmentation using technology to understand what kind of customer should get what offers etc. Additionally, in the last one and a half years we have also launched 140 new shops.