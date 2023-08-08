Pepperfry co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty died due to cardiac arrest. He was 51 years old. Ambareesh Murty breathed his last in Leh on Monday, 7 August. Pepperfyry's other co-founder and COO Ashish Shah informed about Murty's demise on Twitter. “Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," tweeted Ashish Shah.

Swati Bhargava, the cofounder of Cashkaro, tweeted, “So sad & shocking to hear of @AmbareeshMurty's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. An amazing entrepreneur & inspiration to many... may his legacy with @Pepperfry live on 🙏 #RIP."

He recently announced completing 12 years at Pepperfry on his LinkedIn post. He was an alumnus of IIT Calcutta, 1996 batch and completed his Bachelor in Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering in 1994.

Ambareesh founded the home decor company in Mumbai in 2012. Before Pepperfry, he was associated with eBay.

After graduating from IIM, Calcutta in 1996, Ambareesh joined Cadbury as a management trainee, and was sent to Kerala as an area sales manager. After leaving Cadbury in 2001, Ambareesh worked in unrelated sectors, a reflection of his myriad interests. At ICICI Prudential AMC, he learned to launch mutual fund products. In 2003, he spent six months with Levi Strauss India in Bengaluru, quitting to start Origin Resource, a financial training venture.

Murty called himself a closet sociopath on his X (formerly Twitter) profile. He had 27 years of general management experience in FMCG, financial services, and internet industries.

Pepperfry, set up in Mumbai in 2012, delivers to 500 cities and has three warehouses and over 60 experiential studios across 20 cities. According to Crunchbase, which provides information about companies, Pepperfry has raised $245.3 million (around ₹1,770 crores) since its inception