Pepperfry’s Ambareesh Murty no more, dies of heart attack

Pepperfry co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty died due to cardiac arrest. He was 51 years old. Ambareesh Murty breathed his last in Leh on Monday, 7 August. Pepperfyry's other co-founder and COO Ashish Shah informed about Murty's demise on Twitter. “Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," tweeted Ashish Shah.

