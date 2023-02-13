PepsiCo’s Sting launches new campaign featuring Akshay Kumar
Sting’s new campaign featuring Kumar follows PepsiCo’s recent move that saw the beverage maker rope in Kannada star Yash as brand ambassador for its flagship Pepsi brand
New Delhi: PepsiCo India’s energy drink brand Sting on Monday released a new campaign featuring actor Akshay Kumar, drumming up competition in the beverages category ahead of peak summers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×