New Delhi: PepsiCo India’s energy drink brand Sting on Monday released a new campaign featuring actor Akshay Kumar, drumming up competition in the beverages category ahead of peak summers.

The new 360-degree Sting campaign will be amplified across television, digital, outdoor, and social media, the company said in a statement.

Sting’s new campaign featuring Kumar follows PepsiCo’s recent move that saw the beverage maker rope in Kannada star Yash as brand ambassador for its flagship Pepsi brand.

Sting’s campaign reinstates the brand’s ‘Energy Bole Toh Sting’ positioning. “Sting has truly been a trailblazer in the beverage category, redefining multiple codes including communication," said Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration and Flavours, PepsiCo India.

“Sting campaigns have always resonated very strongly with our audiences--using wit, surprise and over the top entertainment to drive awareness and make the Sting energy benefit unmissable. This year too, we’re back with yet another energizing campaign that once again uses hyperbole to reinforce how no energy is quite like Sting energy," Puri said.

Leo Burnett is the creative agency behind the ad-campaign.

“I always look forward to shooting with Sting, not only because of the energy the brand offers but because there is always a unique storyline that awaits us. This time as well, the campaign offers a fun turn of events that showcase the refreshing and entertaining avatar of the brand," Kumar said.

Sting is available in small single serve packs in 200ml and 250ml and multi serve pack of 500 ml across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India and e-commerce. PepsiCo India’s portfolio includes brands like Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade and Quaker.