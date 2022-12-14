Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / People /  Pernod Ricard appoints new managing director for India

1 min read . 11:41 AM ISTVaruni Khosla
Paul-Robert Bouhier will be the managing director Pernod Ricard India starting January 2023.

Paul-Robert Bouhier will be its new managing director for the country starting January 2023, and will report to Philippe Guettat, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia

NEW DELHI: Pernod Ricard India has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new managing director for the country starting January 2023. In his new role, the French alcohol major said, Bouhier will be responsible for transforming the company’s India business strategy, developing organization and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth.

He takes over the reins from Thibault Cuny, who stepped down in October due to health reasons, and will report to Philippe Guettat, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia. He will also become a member of the company’s Asia executive committee.

Philippe Guettat said, “I am glad to welcome Bouhier to the India arm of the company. The country is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with him at the helm, our focus on premiumization, innovation, digital transformation and sustainability and responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda."

Bouhier said, “I am excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets for our company and am looking forward to playing a part in driving the company’s strategic priorities. I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that the company has nurtured."

He has held leadership positions at the same firm over the years. His most recent was managing director for the Southern Europe region from 2020. He has 27 years of international experience in marketing, commercial & general management across markets and brand companies. He joined the organisation nearly three decades ago in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy. The company added in its statement that he has been instrumental in successfully leading the transformation and acceleration in Africa and Southern Europe.

India’s alcoholic beverages market was $52.5 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023, according to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
