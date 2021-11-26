'Pernod Ricard aspires to provide bespoke consumer experiences'

Emerging consumer trends will define how the industry evolves in tandem. Contrary to conventional expectation, the industry has been witnessing an acceleration in consumer demand for premiumization even amidst the pandemic. Consumers today are willing to invest more if the product provides quality and contributes to their safety.Positive long-term demographic and socio-economic trends led by a growing young population,rising middle and affluent class, increasing purchasing power and rapid urbanization, the premiumization trend is generating greater momentum. We will potentially witness a surge in revenge tourism as people seek to break free from the mundane routine caused by the “new normal". New consumer tribes are also increasingly leaning towards responsible consumption and seeking purpose driven brands that are responsible and respectful of communities. We believe that we are well positioned in the industry through our range of premium and luxury product offerings and initiatives in India.