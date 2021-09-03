MUMBAI: Anand Deshpande, the founder and current chairman and managing director, Persistent Systems Ltd has become a billionaire as shares of the firm jumped 125% so far this year.

Currently, Deshpande owns a 29.29% stake in the firm, and the gains in stock this year have lifted his net worth to $1 billion, according to BSE data.

On Wednesday, the scrip was trading at ₹3,386.20 on BSE, up 1.63% from its previous close. On Friday, the stock was trading at ₹3,380.00 a piece, down 0.18% at 09:39 am.

In 1997, Deshpande started the firm with an initial investment of $21,000 from his savings and loans from his dad and friends.

The firm is known for digital engineering, data, and artificial intelligence. Nearly 80% of its annual revenue is from the US, with the balance divided between Europe and India. The firm currently employs 14,000-strong workforce.

In 2000, Intel Capital invested $1 million for a 3.5% stake in his company. Five years later, it raised $20 million from Norwest Venture and Gabriel Venture Partners.

The firm listed in 2010 and the price band for its IPO was at ₹290-310 a share with raising around ₹168 crore. For investors who applied for one lot of 20 share for ₹6,200 the stake is now worth around ₹1.20 lakh. The firm gave a bonus in 2015 and has been paying dividend consistently.

For the June quarter, Persistent Systems' revenue grew 9.2% quarter and quarter and 27.3% year on year to $166.8 million, ahead of analysts expectations, driven by continued traction in the Services business. Ebit margin expanded 100bps from a quarter ago to 14.1%. The company signed deals worth a total contract value or TCV of $244.8 million in the first quarter, including $147.7 million in new business TCV.

“We raise EPS estimates by 3-7% for FY22-24, factoring in the Q1 beat and a robust deal intake. Amid strong demand, high attrition and talent war may weigh on Ebitdam. Retain ‘Hold’ with a revised TP of ₹3,000 (previously ₹2,850) at 28x Jun'23E EPS," said Emkay Research in a note to its investors.Ebitdam stands for earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and management fees.

Kotak Securities says it remains positive on the company's growth story, but valuation looks expensive. Hence, the brokerage suggests that investors should wait for a better entry point. Key risk to the earnings projection is meaningful rupee appreciation against the US dollar and tax hikes in the US.

