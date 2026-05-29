Peter Thiel bought a $12 million Buenos Aires mansion. Why is the billionaire exploring Argentina as strategic Plan B?

PayPal co-founder and venture capitalist Peter Thiel has purchased a historic $12 million estate in one of Buenos Aires' most exclusive neighbourhoods, as the Silicon Valley billionaire deepens ties with Argentina's libertarian president Javier Milei and explores the country as a long-term sovereign refuge.

Peter Thiel, 58, acquired a 17,200-square-foot mansion in Barrio Parque, a tree-lined enclave in the Palermo Chico district long associated with diplomatic compounds, old money and generational wealth.

The property sits on Dardo Rocha Street, directly across from the residence of Argentine entertainment icon Susana Giménez, and ranks among the most significant residential real estate transactions Buenos Aires has seen in recent years.

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Residents near the estate have reportedly noticed a marked increase in private security activity since the sale, fuelling widespread speculation that Thiel intends to use the property as a permanent South American base.

Who Designed the $12 Million Buenos Aires Mansion Peter Thiel Just Bought? Peter Thiel's Buenos Aires mansion carries considerable architectural prestige. It was originally designed by Alejandro Bustillo, the Argentine architect whose portfolio helped define the country's luxury built environment during the twentieth century. Bustillo's other works include the Llao Llao Hotel in Bariloche and the Mar del Plata Casino, two of Argentina's most recognisable landmarks.

The exterior of Thiel's Buenos Aires mansion retains its original European character, with symmetrical proportions, monumental detailing and stately limestone facades. The interior, however, was completely reconstructed by previous owners in a minimalist style aimed at international buyers of significant means.

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The ground floor opens through a double-height entrance foyer into formal entertaining spaces, including expansive living and dining rooms, a private study and dedicated service areas for wine and silver storage. A marble staircase connects the main level to six en-suite bedrooms, a second office and staff quarters above. The property also includes a wine cellar and a garden-facing terrace.

Why Peter Thiel Is Considering Argentina as a Plan B Country Peter Thiel has a well-documented history of acquiring citizenship and residency in multiple countries as a hedge against political and economic risk in the United States. Born in Germany and raised in the US, Peter Thiel obtained New Zealand citizenship in 2011 and applied for a Maltese passport in 2022.

Two people familiar with his thinking told the New York Times that Argentina is now being considered as another such fallback. Their accounts, and those of Argentine officials and others with knowledge of Thiel's activities, were given on condition of anonymity.

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Peter Thiel's interest in Argentina intensified as California political groups began discussing a ballot initiative that would impose a five per cent tax on the assets of the state's billionaires. By the end of last year, Peter Thiel was already exploring a departure from California and considering life abroad.

Argentina also appeals as a country geographically insulated from the conflicts and risks concentrated in the Northern Hemisphere. Thiel has publicly warned about nuclear war and the dangers of unregulated artificial intelligence, and the southern cone has drawn interest from others in his circle for similar reasons. Martin Varsavsky, a Spanish-Argentine tech entrepreneur close to Thiel, has built a ranch in Mendoza that he has described as a potential shelter in the event of a third world war.

"The moment China takes Taiwan or Russia takes Lithuania, I'm in Buenos Aires," Varsavsky said. "It's good to have a Plan B for civilization."

Thiel has also purchased a plot of land in neighbouring Uruguay, near the resort town of Punta del Este, according to a person familiar with the acquisition.

Peter Thiel and Javier Milei: An Ideological Alliance Beyond the practical appeal of Argentina as a safe haven, Thiel appears genuinely energised by the country's current political direction. Since arriving in Buenos Aires in April, he has met with President Milei at the presidential residence and held separate meetings with economy minister Luis Caputo and deregulation minister Federico Sturzenegger.

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The two men first met in 2024 through a meeting arranged by Alec Oxenford, Argentina's ambassador to the US and a former tech entrepreneur whose company OLX received funding from Thiel's venture capital firm Founders Fund more than fifteen years ago.

Milei has described their dynamic in frank terms. "It was an anarcho-capitalist who met another anarcho-capitalist who is bringing things to life," Milei said following their most recent meeting, during which Thiel reportedly asked the president how he planned to ensure libertarianism outlasted his administration in Argentina.

The Argentine government has also explored the possibility of offering Thiel permanent residency or citizenship, though it remains unclear whether he would accept, according to a person familiar with those discussions. A spokesman for Milei denied any such offer had been considered. Argentina is currently developing a so-called golden passport programme that would grant citizenship to individuals who make substantial investments in the country.

Manuel Adorni, Milei's cabinet chief, addressed Peter Thiel's presence directly before congress last month. "All billionaires of the world who want to flee countries increasingly regulated, with higher taxes and governments that persecute their citizens, are welcome in the Argentine republic, the new land of freedom," Adorni said. Thiel, he added, was "interested in the deep reforms that we are bringing forward."

How Thiel Has Been Spending His Time in Buenos Aires Peter Thiel has reportedly moved his family to Buenos Aires and enrolled his children in a local school, two people familiar with the arrangements confirmed to NYT. His integration into the city's social life has been notably swift.

He attended the Superclásico, the storied football fixture between Buenos Aires rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors, and travelled to Bariloche, the lakeside mountain resort in Patagonia. He also placed third in a Saturday chess tournament at a local club in the Almagro neighbourhood, competing alongside an accountant, a college student and schoolchildren.

"He did not play badly," said Rafael Jabie, a therapist who finished second in the same competition.

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