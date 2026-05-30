Peter Thiel not the only billionaire: Buenos Aires to Auckland, ultra-rich are buying their way out of America

From Buenos Aires to Auckland, the world's ultra-wealthy are quietly building networks of second homes, foreign passports, and offshore contingency plans as tax pressures and existential anxieties reshape where the very rich choose to live.

From the prosperous neighbourhoods of Buenos Aires to the volcanic coastline of New Zealand, the world's ultra-wealthy are constructing a new kind of personal geography, one built not on a single home address but on a deliberately assembled network of jurisdictions, each chosen for what it offers when another might fail.

A record 142,000 high-net-worth individuals, defined as those holding more than one million dollars in liquid assets, relocated to new countries last year, according to private wealth research firm Henley & Partners. That figure is forecast to surpass 165,000 this year. The movement is not accidental. For those who counsel the very rich, it is structured, deliberate, and entirely predictable.

Where the Ultra-Wealthy Are Settling Beyond US Borders and Why Several destinations have positioned themselves at the centre of this shift. New Zealand recorded a notable surge in applications from US nationals after relaxing the investment thresholds attached to its golden visa programme. Costa Rica and Thailand have each registered measurable increases in high-earning arrivals. And Buenos Aires, long considered an unconventional choice for the billionaire class, is drawing a level of serious attention that would have seemed unlikely a decade ago.

The motivations driving this movement are layered. At the most immediate level, taxation is a powerful accelerant. In California, where a significant concentration of the country's wealthiest individuals built and scaled their companies, legislators are examining a ballot proposal that would impose a one-time levy of five per cent on the net worth of billionaires resident in the state. New York City, under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, has already enacted a pied-à-terre tax targeting high-value secondary properties

For individuals whose wealth runs into the billions, the financial rationale for maintaining a single US tax residence is becoming harder to defend. Foreign jurisdictions with more favourable fiscal arrangements offer both a practical incentive and a structural argument for dispersing one's personal circumstances across multiple geographies.

The Existential Concerns Quietly Driving Billionaires South Beyond taxation, a separate and less easily quantified set of concerns has entered the private conversations of the ultra-wealthy. Anxieties about political realignments, the long-term trajectory of artificial intelligence, and the possibility of nuclear escalation are now, according to wealth advisers, a recurring feature of the candid, off-record discussions that take place at gatherings of the very rich.

"It sounds melodramatic until you've sat through the off‑the‑record dinner conversations," said Charlie Garcia, founder of centimillionaire membership club R360. “For that crowd, the Southern Cone looks like a literal and figurative safe distance.”

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Garcia noted that these concerns, once confined to the fringes of wealthy social circles, have moved towards the centre of how the billionaire class thinks about long-term contingency planning.

Why Argentina Is an Unlikely but Increasingly Significant Destination Argentina's emergence as a destination for the ultra-rich sits in deliberate tension with its economic history. The country has experienced recurring currency crises, prolonged inflationary episodes, abrupt capital controls, and sudden shifts in its regulatory environment. These are, by conventional measure, precisely the conditions that affluent families seek to avoid.

Yet that history may reframe rather than disqualify Argentina's appeal. For individuals building a network of options across multiple jurisdictions, the country does not need to offer stability in the traditional sense. It needs to offer access, geographic distance from the Northern Hemisphere's perceived pressure points, a concentration of international schools, and a relatively low cost of living for those transacting in hard currency. On those terms, Buenos Aires makes a different kind of sense.

Peter Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal and Palantir and one of the most prominent libertarian voices in US technology, has been spending increasing amounts of time there. According to reporting by The New York Times, Thiel has purchased a home in one of the city's most affluent neighbourhoods and enrolled his children in local schools. His presence has lent a degree of visibility to a city that was already quietly accumulating interest from those in his social and financial orbit.

Garcia acknowledged that Argentina remains a counterintuitive hedge. For a class of individuals whose risk calculations have grown considerably more complex, counterintuitive is not, in itself, a reason to look elsewhere.

Why Billionaires Are Now Treating Their Personal Lives Like an Investment Portfolio Underpinning the individual choices, from Thiel in Buenos Aires to the surge in golden visa applications in Auckland, is a coherent strategic logic that wealth advisers say has taken firm hold among the centimillionaire and billionaire class.

"There's a clear trend toward sovereign diversification," Garcia said, including “multiple passports, multiple tax regimes, and at least one 'Plan B' jurisdiction in the Southern Hemisphere.”

The framing is deliberate. The ultra-wealthy are approaching their personal circumstances as they would a financial position: maintaining primary exposure to the US while constructing meaningful hedges against the range of scenarios, political, fiscal, and existential, that they have concluded are no longer remote enough to ignore. For the richest families in particular, the objective is not relocation. It is optionality: the capacity to move, to adapt, and to keep multiple doors open simultaneously.

That shift, from roots to options, may be one of the more consequential changes in how the world's wealthiest individuals are choosing to live.