Petronet LNG seeking additional LNG from Qatar: CEO AK Singh
- PNG was also hoping to get an extra 0.6 mtpa from Australia's Gorgon project in 2025-26, Singh said during the India Energy Week conference
BENGALURU : India's top gas importer Petronet LNG is seeking additional Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) of 0.75 to one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from Qatar, the company's Chief Executive A.K. Singh said on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×