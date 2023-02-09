Home / Companies / People /  Pfizer India appoints Meenakshi Nevatia as new MD, CEO
Back

Pfizer India has announced the appointment of Meenakshi Nevatia as its new CEO and Managing Director, effective from 3 April, 2023. Nevatia will serve in this role for the next five years.

Meenakshi Nevatia has been in the healthcare, medical technology, and pharmaceutical industries for over 25 years, holding various key global leadership positions.

She is recognised as a medical device leader and has a strong passion for improving healthcare. In her previous role as Vice President and Managing Director of Stryker India, Nevatia was responsible for building the company's business strategy and setting it up for long-term growth in the Indian market.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Last year in August, she was appointed as the chairperson for India Executive Committee of the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed).

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x