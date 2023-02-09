Pfizer India has announced the appointment of Meenakshi Nevatia as its new CEO and Managing Director, effective from 3 April, 2023. Nevatia will serve in this role for the next five years.

Meenakshi Nevatia has been in the healthcare, medical technology, and pharmaceutical industries for over 25 years, holding various key global leadership positions.

She is recognised as a medical device leader and has a strong passion for improving healthcare. In her previous role as Vice President and Managing Director of Stryker India, Nevatia was responsible for building the company's business strategy and setting it up for long-term growth in the Indian market.

Last year in August, she was appointed as the chairperson for India Executive Committee of the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed).