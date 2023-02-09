Pfizer India appoints Meenakshi Nevatia as new MD, CEO
Pfizer India has announced the appointment of Meenakshi Nevatia as its new CEO and Managing Director, effective from 3 April, 2023
Pfizer India has announced the appointment of Meenakshi Nevatia as its new CEO and Managing Director, effective from 3 April, 2023. Nevatia will serve in this role for the next five years.
