P&G gets Indian as chief human resource officer

Purushothaman started his career with P&G in India in 1992 as a management trainee in the human resources department. He went on to work across multiple countries, including Thailand, Singapore, Russia, and the United States. He then moved to Russia, where he assumed his responsibilities as the HR Director of Eastern Europe. In 2010, he was promoted and appointed Vice President, Human Resources for North America. In 2015 he took on the role of Senior Vice President of HR for Global Beauty. Purushothaman is responsible for developing and leading P&G’s people and organization strategy.