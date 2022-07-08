Pharma, chip clients keen on PLI, says Citi’s treasury head

In our business, we have an overall 10% wallet share for big clients globally. But we have a small wallet share of 0.5% on the total commercial banking wallet (small and mid-companies), which was about $175 billion in 2021, per Coalition Greenwich data. Out of that, we estimate the addressable wallet is $60-75 billion. Our aspiration is this 0.5% share is going to increase by at least 50 basis points over three or four years, which translates into around $500 million. We are only targeting the $60-75 billion addressable wallet globally. Each country will help contribute to that aspiration, depending on the market’s size. India has great potential in the commercial banking segment, and we already bank 40% of the unicorns here. These clients are becoming global at a faster pace and will require the same services that large institutional clients do, and we want to capture this opportunity.