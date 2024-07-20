Companies
Philanthropy can make Indians care more about India: Bain Capital's Amit Chandra
Mansi Verma , Nehal Chaliawala , Ranjani Raghavan 5 min read 20 Jul 2024, 10:54 AM IST
SummaryAmit Chandra, Bain Capital's India private equity chief, spends 50% of his time shepherding his philanthropic ventures. He speaks to Mint about why rich Indians need to give more.
MUMBAI : Amit Chandra, partner and India chairman of private equity (PE) firm Bain Capital, began thinking about philanthropy in his 30s. At the time, he was leading investment bank DSP Merrill Lynch in Mumbai.
