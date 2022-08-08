Philips sees rise of self-care and DIY trends in grooming

We have been investing quite a bit of money in advertising. We know that we have to play the role of a brand that created the category. We’re making sure that the money is spent where the consumers are. Hence, the whole two-pronged approach of bringing the message with mega celebrities at the top, but also going through influencers and local opinion leaders to make sure that the message lands. Virat Kohli has been an ambassador for men’s grooming, and Alia Bhatt has been brand ambassador for female grooming. Both of them will continue to champion the products. On the product side, we have been innovating, that is in the DNA of the company. While we understand the need for the right price points to unlock the category and drive penetration, at the same time, we have been pushing innovation to make sure that it’s relevant for the premium audiences as well. We recently launched UV-protect hair straightener. You will see a lot more emphasis on mid-premium and premium because that’s where we can bring a lot more meaningful innovation for consumers.

