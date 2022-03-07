‘Physical events will return, but hybrid model to stay’

From a marketing standpoint, that really meant doing deep dives on all of our brands, especially during covid. The three big trends that came out were around convenience, comfort, and curiosity. We looked at our current properties and how do we adapt them to address those key needs. For Bacardi, we have Casa Bacardi, launched in 2019—it’s basically an experience platform that brings together food, music, culture, creativity, all around like the Caribbean vibe that Bacardi is known for. We took the whole thing virtual-first. We did a 4,000-person attendee virtual festival. And then, when the restrictions continued, we moved into an AR experience—a fully AR immersive experience across 25 countries into this 3-D Caribbean island that was completely sensorial. We had completely new music, people could create their (digital) avatars, and it brought the curiosity element with the AR experience beyond just a virtual festival.