‘Physical events will return, but hybrid model to stay’

NEW DELHI :
Zeenah Vilcassim joined Bacardi’s India unit in April last year as marketing director, after working in London as the global brand director for the company’s Dewar’s scotch whisky. In India, she heads consumer and customer marketing for the company’s entire portfolio, including Bacardi rum, Grey Goose vodka and Breezer. The pandemic forced liquor firms in India to suspend all ground events, shutting a key marketing channel in a country where they are barred from advertising on traditional channels. In an interview, Vilcassim said Bacardi moved to virtual experiences during this challenging time to keep consumers engaged. Edited excerpts:
When I took over the role, it was just after we set out Bacardi “Best 10" company strategy, wherein the ambition is the next 10 years of Bacardi will be the best 10 years that Bacardi has ever had. And what’s underpinned that strategy is keeping consumers at the heart of everything that we do. It means leveraging insights to understand our consumers beyond what they need from the category and what they need in their lives.
From a marketing standpoint, that really meant doing deep dives on all of our brands, especially during covid. The three big trends that came out were around convenience, comfort, and curiosity. We looked at our current properties and how do we adapt them to address those key needs. For Bacardi, we have Casa Bacardi, launched in 2019—it’s basically an experience platform that brings together food, music, culture, creativity, all around like the Caribbean vibe that Bacardi is known for. We took the whole thing virtual-first. We did a 4,000-person attendee virtual festival. And then, when the restrictions continued, we moved into an AR experience—a fully AR immersive experience across 25 countries into this 3-D Caribbean island that was completely sensorial. We had completely new music, people could create their (digital) avatars, and it brought the curiosity element with the AR experience beyond just a virtual festival.
Will offline events come back once the pandemic recedes?
Globally, usually, when the pendulum swings one way, it’s said that the pendulum will swing the other way completely in terms of consumers indulging in revenge spending, revenge travel, going out into bars and clubs.
IWSR (a liquor research agency) did a report, where, in terms of the Indian consumer, that level of comfort for all of those things isn’t necessarily at the same level that it is globally. I think working with what our consumers need, we aren’t going to shift everything to physical events again immediately. Interestingly, the report has shown that Gen X consumers are more comfortable with going back into revenge travel, out into the on-trade, but actually, millennials and Gen-Zers, which is a big base of our consumers, are a little bit less comfortable.
We want to listen to what they need. Safety is the number one priority. I think physical events will come back, but the hybrid model for us anyways will be here to stay. For instance, Breezer Vivid Shuffle will remain a hybrid model for sure. NH7 Weekender is the biggest property we have in terms of an experiential event. We want to keep the ethos of that festival intact, but with all the right safety protocols. We’ll be doing the festival in Pune this year again, but it will be at a much smaller scale.
Will Bacardi as a brand participate in the metaverse?
It’s a really interesting space. It’s an untapped space right now for brands and how brands leverage it. For us, it comes back to what is the consumer need that we are trying to address. I think next year, we’ll be looking to see and test out a few different innovations. Potentially, the metaverse might be one of them; it might not. We have a little bit of a “wait and see" approach in terms of its efficacy as a brand platform and the ability to connect with consumers.
For liquor, India is an advertising-dark market. Do you engage with regulators to ease this?
We are a member of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) as well as the International Spirits & Wines Association of India or ISWAI. For us, it’s about working within the regulation. I come from the global team at Dewar’s, where most of our markets are quite unregulated. To then come into a dark market where you can’t talk about the product in some traditional channels, we see it as an additional challenge, but a creative challenge at that. We are in conversations. We’re not necessarily lobbying or pushing for anything.
Is advertising liquor on social media a grey area in India?
So, we can advertise on social media through content creators. On Facebook and Instagram—you can also advertise your product. So specifically, when we’re looking at Facebook and Instagram, we do a mix of product-based advertising and a mix of content creators. It’s about being culturally relevant.
