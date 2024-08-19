Companies
Dressing Pine Labs for IPO: What ‘fintech bully’ Amrish Rau can learn from Paytm
Samiksha Goel 9 min read 19 Aug 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Summary
- Pine Labs is India’s fourth most valued fintech company, behind PhonePe, Razorpay and Cred. Reportedly, it is readying for an IPO, which could be the largest by an Indian fintech firm since Paytm’s public offering in 2021. Nonetheless, CEO Amrish Rau has a lot to fix.
Bengaluru: When Amrish Rau’s stint as the chief executive officer (CEO) of PayU India, a fintech company, ended in 2019, he had made up his mind to start all over again. He approached venture capital firm Sequoia asking for $25 million. He had a new idea to nurture in India’s booming payments economy.
