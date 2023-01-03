Piramal Group sharpens focus on AI, ML, analytics for digital efficiency

Other conglomerates are also adopting technologies such as AI and ML to improve their operations. Mahindra Group, for instance, has been working on bringing its products and services under one digital roof. Reliance Retail initiated a revamp of its My Jio app in August 2021 to convert it into a super app by integrating various consumer offerings. Tata Sons launched its super app, TataNeu, in April 2022 to cover all its units— fashion to finance, gadgets to groceries, hotels to health, and tech to travel.