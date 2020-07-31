Pivot or Perish: LNG and the way ahead in the country

Updated: 31 Jul 2020, 06:21 PM IST

Natural Gas, being the cleanest fossil fuel is one... moreNatural Gas, being the cleanest fossil fuel is one of the most lucrative sources of energy. On the other hand, LNG prices are at an all-time low in India. There are certain factors that have given a significant boost to this industry. However, the challenges of an economic slowdown & inconsistent demand can't be ignored either. We delved into the opportunities & innovation in India with respect to the natural gas market in an exclusive interview with Mr. Vinod Kumar Mishra, Director (Finance) at Petronet LNG Limited (PLL). Tune in to the full episode for industry insights about survival strategies in the new normal