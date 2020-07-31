Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew

Pivot or Perish: LNG and the way ahead in the country

Updated: 31 Jul 2020, 06:21 PM IST Livemint

Natural Gas, being the cleanest fossil fuel is one of the most lucrative sources of energy. On the other hand, LNG prices are at an all-time low in India. There are certain factors that have given a significant boost to this industry. However, the challenges of an economic slowdown & inconsistent demand can't be ignored either. We delved into the opportunities & innovation in India with respect to the natural gas market in an exclusive interview with Mr. Vinod Kumar Mishra, Director (Finance) at Petronet LNG Limited (PLL). Tune in to the full episode for industry insights about survival strategies in the new normal