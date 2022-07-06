‘Plan to offer highway InvITs to retail investors in works’

Gati Shakti plan starts from the conceptual stage, before a project is conceptualized and designed, and then the entire project takes off. So, at the planning stage itself, it is ensured that the number of clearances required is minimized. The number of railway lines to be crossed, the number of canals to be bypassed, the area of forest land to be acquired and cleared, all these have to be optimized so that the clearances will be minimized. Then, we have to obtain the clearances. The portal established by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) under Gati Shakti has a provision to get clearances. The Gujarat government has already put data on the portal where central government and state governments could take clearances on the Gati Shakti platform. We have given Gati Shakti portal credentials to all our project directors, some 300-400 people. So, every time there is a need for clearances for any project, they can use the portal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}