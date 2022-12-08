Planning international travel next year? How much airfares could go up2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 06:28 PM IST
Flight tickets on key international routes to rise by as much as 25% in 2023 - Amex GBT
Flight tickets on key international routes to rise by as much as 25% in 2023 - Amex GBT
Airfares on key global routes for corporate travel are expected to rise by as much as 25% in 2023, according to a forecast from American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT). The factors attributed for possible fare hikes include high fuel prices, capacity issues, stronger US dollar and labour shortages.