Planning international travel next year? How much airfares could go up

The closure of Russian airspace due to Ukraine war also means that flights to and from North America and Europe to Asia Pacific may need to reroute, extending journey times and increasing costs. For example, the study said, a flight from Tokyo to London which now has to head east over the North Pacific, Alaska, Canada, and Greenland has to add 2.4 hours of flight time and is likely to burn around 5,600 gallons more fuel, a 20% increase.