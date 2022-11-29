‘Platforms need breadth of content to retain subscribers’

I don’t think linear TV will disappear but it will change. We see that big and smart networks like TF1, RTL, BBC or ITV thinking through their digital strategies and thinking through how to use combination of linear and digital to increase their audiences. Maybe you only get 4 million viewers on a Saturday night but you’ll get another 4 million on the catch-up services over the next seven days. So, I don’t see the big networks going away. What the traditional broadcast networks have over the digital players is ‘experience’. They’ve been working in the business for an additional 20, 30, 40 or in the BBCs example, 90 years. We know what good content is in a different way to the new players. There are good reasons why the traditional linear networks will continue to prosper.

