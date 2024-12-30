Platinum Guild rides double-digit surge as Young India seeks more than ‘Just Gold’
Summary
- Young consumers especially are thinking about platinum as more than an afterthought, according to Platinum Guild India's latest brand track with Nielsen IQ.
India’s fascination with gold is legendary, but platinum is quickly carving out its own space, especially among young consumers who want jewellery to mean more than a mere “store of value." High awareness and consideration levels, sustained double-digit growth, and expanding reach into tier-2 and tier-3 towns underscore just how potent platinum’s appeal has become. Sujala Martis, consumer marketing director at Platinum Guild India (PGI), discusses the evolving consumer mindset, marketing strategies for the rare and emotive metal, and the next wave of growth.