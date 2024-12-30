India’s fascination with gold is legendary, but platinum is quickly carving out its own space, especially among young consumers who want jewellery to mean more than a mere “store of value." High awareness and consideration levels, sustained double-digit growth, and expanding reach into tier-2 and tier-3 towns underscore just how potent platinum’s appeal has become. Sujala Martis, consumer marketing director at Platinum Guild India (PGI), discusses the evolving consumer mindset, marketing strategies for the rare and emotive metal, and the next wave of growth.

Edited excerpts:

Platinum is still relatively new in India compared to gold. Is this niche image limiting its reach, or have you broken through to a broader market?

Platinum may still feel “niche" compared to gold’s long-standing dominance, but we’ve observed strong, consistent double-digit growth. What might seem surprising is how rapidly awareness and consideration have risen in just the past year. Our latest brand track with Nielsen IQ, which surveyed 15 cities, shows awareness at 93%, up from 86%. More importantly, top-two-box consideration is at 90%, up from 82%. These numbers tell us that young consumers especially are thinking about platinum as more than an afterthought. They’re seeing it as a meaningful piece that marks a special moment in their lives, whether that’s an engagement ring, a birthday present, or a self-purchase symbolizing personal milestones.

How has Platinum Guild India managed to expand its distribution so widely, especially given the perception that platinum is an “urban" product?

We’ve always believed that if you build a strong emotional value proposition, you can transcend geography. While metros and tier-1 cities remain core markets, we’re now in tier-II and tier-III as well, facilitated by partnerships with national chains, regional chains, and independent jewellers. This push is reflected in our numbers: 60% of our retail footprint is in metros and tier-I, 30% in tier-II, and 10% in tier-III. A key factor has been online discovery—40% to 58% of our digital traffic comes from tier-II and smaller cities. These consumers do their research online, compare designs, understand the purity and rarity factors, then either transact directly on e-commerce platforms or head into stores to see the products in person.

Also read: Wall Street expects gold to glitter again in 2025

Is there a fundamental change in the way Indians view jewellery, particularly among millennials and Gen Z?

Absolutely. For earlier generations, precious metals were often about financial security; the emotional or design-driven angle was secondary. Today’s buyers place more emphasis on individuality, self-expression, and commemoration of important occasions. Gold is seen as deeply traditional, which still resonates in many contexts, but platinum is emerging as a modern alternative, one that offers emotional significance. Our research consistently shows that the top five reasons consumers choose platinum—across both women and men—start with celebrating an important occasion or milestone. Design and the “gift of love" factor also come up strongly. Then there’s the metal’s rarity and premium feel. So, it’s clear that we’re not just another precious metal competing on price; we’re offering something that feels personally meaningful and aspirational.

Do women and men differ in why they buy platinum, or is it largely the same motivation on both sides?

A: There’s overlap, but certain nuances stand out. Women often highlight how platinum’s designs feel unique and contemporary, and they appreciate that it’s a symbol of love and individuality—perhaps reflecting a newer mindset around self-purchase. Men lean more on the premium, high-quality nature of the metal. They also talk about platinum as being “rare and precious," which aligns with that sense of exclusivity or achievement. Yet both groups cite design appeal and the desire to commemorate special occasions, and both mention how it’s a “choice of today," meaning it feels relevant and modern.

From a marketing standpoint, what channels or approaches have been key in driving this shift?

We’re in a highly fragmented media environment where the journey from awareness to purchase isn’t linear anymore. We do use TV and print for broad-based reach, especially for creating an emotional narrative around platinum. But digital platforms are crucial. Younger buyers often discover platinum on social media, where they see influencers or celebrities wearing it. They’ll click through for details, engage with brand stories, or chat with us via direct messaging or chatbots. We’ve found that having a clear education component—explaining purity, rarity, and the meaning of platinum—helps convert that curiosity into an actual sale. Given that so many consumers in tier-II and tier-III discover the brand online, we also emphasize bridging the gap between digital touchpoints and physical retail.

Also read: Gold auctions on the rise as NBFCs look to clean up books on RBI diktat, rise in prices

Where do you see platinum heading next, and what should advertisers and marketers watch for in this space?

We’re looking at sustained growth as more consumers realize platinum’s symbolic and design-driven appeal. Although it’s a premium metal, it’s no longer perceived as inaccessible or limited to major metros. Our double-digit growth trajectory suggests there’s plenty of headroom. For marketers, the takeaway is that young consumers, in both big cities and smaller towns, want more than a purely financial rationale for buying jewellery. They’re looking for storytelling, personal relevance, and the assurance that what they’re buying is truly special. Platinum checks those boxes, and as we continue building distribution, refining our digital outreach, and emphasizing authenticity, we believe the shift from gold-only mindsets to a broader “precious metals" view will only accelerate.