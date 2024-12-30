How has Platinum Guild India managed to expand its distribution so widely, especially given the perception that platinum is an “urban" product?

We’ve always believed that if you build a strong emotional value proposition, you can transcend geography. While metros and tier-1 cities remain core markets, we’re now in tier-II and tier-III as well, facilitated by partnerships with national chains, regional chains, and independent jewellers. This push is reflected in our numbers: 60% of our retail footprint is in metros and tier-I, 30% in tier-II, and 10% in tier-III. A key factor has been online discovery—40% to 58% of our digital traffic comes from tier-II and smaller cities. These consumers do their research online, compare designs, understand the purity and rarity factors, then either transact directly on e-commerce platforms or head into stores to see the products in person.