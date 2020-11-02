PLI will move wheels of electronics mfg: Rai

The PLI scheme is an input to the target we have in the National Policy on Electronics (NPE 2019). It opens up the potential to build a sprawling ecosystem in India of mobile manufacturing and design. Mobile is at the heart of every single electronics—display, battery, printed circuit board (PCB), assembly, industrial and mechanical design, hardware, software. It is the most complicated piece of electronics. It will bring not only mobiles, but the electronics ecosystem to India. The ecosystem will allow local companies to grow and develop. In every country, iconic companies have developed because of the ecosystems.