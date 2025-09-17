PM Modi's 75th Birthday: ‘Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians’, says Mukesh Ambani | Watch

RIL Chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, which falls on September 17.

Industry leaders, celebrities, international leaders and Indian politicians have been sending wishes for PM Modi on his 75th birthday.

“It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100,” Mukesh Ambani said in a video, which was shared by news agency ANI on X.

Speaking in the video, the RIL chaiperson said that PM Modi's birthday is a ‘festive day’ for all Indians.

“Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. It is the 75th birthday of our most respected and beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji," he said.

The industrialist, India's richest, conveyed PM Modi birthday wishes on the behalf of the Ambani family as well as Reliance.

“On behalf of the entire business community of India, on behalf of the Reliance family and the Ambani family, I convey my felicitations to Prime Minister Modi ji.”

“It is not a coincidence that Modi ji's Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat's Amrit Kal,” he said.

Watch the video here: