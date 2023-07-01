PM Prasad takes over as Coal India chairman2 min read 01 Jul 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Coal India’s production during Q1 FY 2024 shot up to 175.5 million tonne, the highest ever recorded during first quarter of any year, with a near 10% growth
New Delhi: Coal India’s (CIL) newly-appointed chairman and managing director (CMD) PM Prasad on Saturday,while assuming charge, said that uninterrupted coal supply to the power sector is among the top priorities of the public sector coal mining major, according to a company statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×