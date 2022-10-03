‘PNB eyes double-digit credit growth this fiscal’

The last two years were challenging, with the pandemic affecting all economic sectors and the amalgamation leaving a long-lasting impact on us. Amid such circumstances, we have performed well. We have strengthened our procedures, created verticals for better operational efficiencies, worked on our underwriting standards and were able to infuse more equity through markets. While we remain cautiously optimistic for this financial year—cautiously because we will face challenges the way the global economy is facing headwinds—our focus this year will be on quality growth with profitability. In the first quarter of this financial year, we were able to cross ₹8 trillion in global advances, which grew at 10% year on year. Our NPAs went down sequentially and yearly. NIM improved by five basis points to 2.79% in Q1 FY2023.