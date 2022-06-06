POCO India appoints Himanshu Tandon as new India head

POCO started as a sub-brand of Xiaomi, with devices sold online and aimed at younger buyers. It was spun off to become an independent company in January 2020. The company had managed to capture 2% of the smartphone market share in the first month of operations in 2020, according to a Counterpoint Research report published in April 2022. POCO was also one of the top five brands in the ₹15,000-20,000 price segment as of Q1 22, as per the report.

