Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday took to microblogging site Twitter to express what most millennials have been sharing memes on, “Poda Dei".

The image that Anand Mahindra shared has, “Tamil is such an energy efficient language' written. The image goes on to say, “I'm afraid I don't have the time or inclination to listen to your explanation& understand your point of view. Would really appreciate if you'd please leave me alone", is what an English speakers would say.

However, Tamil language speakers would just have to say ‘Poda Dei’ to convey the same message.

This post by Anand Mahindra has been winning hearts all over the internet at a time the Covid-19 pandemic has been affecting the mental health of most.

The Mahindra Group chairman wrote, “Having done my schooling in Tamil Nadu I confirm that this Tamil phrase is the one I learned first, used the most often and have used consistently on many occasions throughout my life. Sometimes loudly, but usually under my breath… "

Having done my schooling in Tamil Nadu I confirm that this Tamil phrase is the one I learned first, used the most often and have used consistently on many occasions throughout my life. Sometimes loudly, but usually under my breath… 😊 pic.twitter.com/9xU835ntix — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 14, 2022

Netizens went on to reply to this tweet with replies in their regional language expressing similar views.

Isn't this the most relatable post on social network that you have seen today?

