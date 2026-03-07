Porter founders Pranav Goel, Uttam Digga win EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 in start-up category

Celebrating entrepreneurial excellence, EY has named Pranav Goel and Uttam Digga, co-founders of Porter, as winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Award in the Start-up category. An eminent 11-member jury acknowledged Porter for its visionary leadership and the company's transformative role in reshaping India's intra-city logistics landscape through technology-driven innovation and customer-centric solutions.

The recognition underscores Porter's impact in transforming India's intra-city logistics ecosystem. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards winners were announced across eight categories, celebrating outstanding entrepreneurial achievements. Additionally, Uday Kotak was felicitated with the Special Jury Award for his exceptional contribution to India's business landscape.

Over the years, Porter has catalysed the formalisation of intra-city goods transport by enabling a shift from informal, cash-based transactions to a structured, digitally documented, and traceable system, making everyday movement of goods more accountable, reliable, and easier to manage at scale for small businesses. Today, Porter serves nearly 30 lakh MSMEs monthly, across 41 cities, supported by a network of over 3 lakh driver-partners monthly who form the backbone of MSME commerce.

"Porter was founded to address a long-standing inefficiency in urban logistics/goods movement, reducing idle time for drivers while enabling more reliable goods movement for small businesses. Over the years, this has shaped our belief that economic progress begins with empowering the people who drive it. We aspire for a future where Porter and reliable goods transportation are indistinguishable from each other" said Uttam Digga, CEO of Porter. He further added, "This recognition reflects the trust of our driver-partners and MSMEs, who form the core of India's logistics ecosystem. I'm grateful to our families, my co-founders, the Porter team, and our ecosystem partners for their continued support and collaboration."

The winners in categories are: Deepinder Goyal of Eternal Ltd was named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025, Abhishek Lodha of Lodha Group in Energy, Real Estate and Infrastructure, Ajay Bhardwaj of Anthem Biosciences in Life Sciences and Healthcare, Gopal Vittal of Bharti Airtel in the Entrepreneurial CEO category, Jasbir Singh of Amber Enterprises in Manufacturing, Karan Bhagat of 360 One WAM in Services, Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies in Business Transformation, and Vir S Advani of Blue Star in Consumer Products & Retail.

Highlighting the winners' achievements, Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India said, "Accelerated reforms, deeper global integration and AI revolution are together reshaping India's economy, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for entrepreneurs. Our 2025 winners represent the very best of Indian entrepreneurship. Their stories remind us that a new India is emerging - inspired by bold ideas, world-class execution and constant innovation. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners for the exceptional impact they have created."

These EOY 2025 winners boast of a collective revenue of nearly INR 4 lakh crore with a combined market cap of over INR 22 lakh crore and provide employment to almost 2.8 lakh people.

Uday Kotak, Padma Bhushan recipient, veteran banker and now the Chairman of Gift City, was honoured with the Special Jury Award, for his transformative contributions to the Indian banking and finance industry and his enduring impact on generations of entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.