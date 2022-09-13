‘Power prices to decline on easing demand’

We are also working on a concept for cross bidding. We are going to launch that also. Cross bidding is a tool which help the distribution company in optimizing their portfolio. You can identify which is your highest cost variable power and you can sell all that power on exchange and the buyer which is there corresponding to his requirement can buy from the market. This is widely used in Japan and Europe. We have applied for approval to the regulator CERC and once we have the approval in place we will launch. In 3-4 months, we should be in a position to launch this. There is also lot of work going to have capacity contracts which are not there in India till now.

