That distinct taste: Why the world is toasting Indian spirits
Indri whiskey has won several top awards worldwide and now sells in 28 countries. What does it take to make a successful Indian spirits brand go truly global?
Few Indian consumer categories have brands that can claim to go global. Premium spirits, especially whisky, is one of them. Piccadily Distilleries’ Indri single malt, launched in 2021, is one such global hit with top honours, including the Best Indian Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards 2024 and the Best World Whisky at the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards 2025. But as attitudes to alcohol shift and Indian brands pique global curiosity, what is the best way to build and safeguard a premium brand in a highly regulated market? Shalini Sharma, head of marketing at Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, tells Mint it’s all about sticking to the basics of storytelling. Edited excerpts: