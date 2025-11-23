That distinct taste: Why the world is toasting Indian spirits

But aren’t there things which Indian consumers seek that global ones don’t?

Indian consumers are also in a very rapid discovery phase when it comes to homegrown spirits. They seek the same quality that they have been seeing in imported brands. The adoption is driven by a strong sense of domestic pride. With people travelling more and experimenting more, seeing brands like Indri winning top awards, Indian consumers are also realizing that the best of the world can and often does come from India. We are very proud to say we are increasingly becoming part of a global conversation.