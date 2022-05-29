‘Premiumization trend hasn’t petered out yet’

I spent eight years with Starbucks India and did a variety of different roles for them, from digital to loyalty, technology and omnichannel. What I did there and do here is (address) the liquid “share" of the stomach, so it has been moving from a morning drink to an evening one. The role here is focused on marketing, which has a much larger context in alcohol, where a majority of the work (as a luxury brand) is about getting the right content out there, talking about the legacy and the innovation that the brand has, using digital in a very sharp manner so that we are directly able to reach consumers in a (media) dark category like alcohol, which is not easy to do. And for a luxury brand, the challenge is a little more. It’s very different space from Starbucks. As a luxury spirits brand, the rules of marketing are akin to a piece of clothing, makeup product or leather goods and creating the desire.

