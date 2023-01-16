Prepare for mediocre equity returns in ’23: Kotak’s Gupta

India is currently trading at a huge premium to the MSCI EM index, of about 70% (versus typical historical range of 40-80%). India did extremely well last year versus other major markets, but the same outperformance is now working to our disadvantage as foreign investors are finding cheaper and more attractive investment opportunities elsewhere. It’s not surprising that in the first two weeks of 2023, the Nifty is -2% (versus MSCI EM +8%) and we’ve seen FPI outflows of $1.74 billion. Meanwhile, the pace of local inflows into equities is slowing down as fixed income is becoming relatively more attractive given the higher yields. Hence, India will likely underperform other emerging markets – even more so if global risk appetite picks up (due to say, a Fed pivot or easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions) in the short term, but for long-term investors, India remains a very attractive market.

