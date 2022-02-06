Riyaaz Amlani’s Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, the owner of restaurant chains such as Social, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Café, recently launched its cloud kitchen brand Boss Burger in the Delhi-NCR region, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, and Bengaluru. The company’s delivery brands now make up 15% of the total business. In an interview, Alexander Valladares, chief marketing officer at Impresario, said they are marketing each of their restaurants by building content and communities around them. Edited excerpts:

How do standalone restaurants market themselves?

Marketing is a lot more exciting with our brands because we can do a lot of community tie-ups, and these are not just art, music or comedy but also other community events. We celebrate local subcultures a lot and are tying up with the Koli Seafood Festival from Versova. For us, the community also means celebrating local heroes. We will also tie up with Dabbawalas in Mumbai (Dabbawalas, rendered jobless by the pandemic, are being engaged by Impresario for direct deliveries from some of its restaurants.)

How do you retain the identity of each of your eight restaurant brands?

We take this whole “Handmade Restaurants" very seriously. Generally, with the QSR (quick-service restaurants), it’s all about consistency, and the look and feel of a restaurant are the same. But we’re hyperlocal in every which way. For example, in our brand Social, most people will have noticed that each one has a different personality. It matches the pin code of that area as they borrow heavily from local influences in some way or the other from that area.

How important is content for a marketer?

Content is very important, and as is creating collaborations. Ultimately, you can’t just advertise; you have to engage the customer. So we launched our first content series with electronica duo Nucleya and Ritviz with Social called LLIIT Sessions—a series of video interviews. For our brand Smoke House Deli, we have daily classrooms where we teach people how to make the perfect egg white omelette, for instance, or different tips and tricks while cooking. So the idea is to add value to our customers; it’s a good two-way relationship.

Are you also creating intellectual properties (IPs)?

We are building strong IPs. Our community events have become really important. The idea has been to create strong IPs that engage the customer online with new content. These are new opportunities for our partners to talk to the same audience. For instance, we have an art event called Deluxe Thali.

We also have an event built around the LGBTQ community called Satrangi Mela at Social. There’s Optikal Asylum, which is a monthly art showcase project curated by Kranti Art Theory and Social. These give us an opportunity to get sponsors on board, like the LGBTQ event is sponsored by Tinder. We have also brought brands such as Cred on board.

How did you change your marketing during the pandemic waves?

We focused on the growth of our delivery brands or the cloud brands.

That’s when our whole Boss Burger launch came. Delivery at that time takes precedence and for us, it’s about giving you that same experience at home in whatever way we can…bringing that “Social waali feeling" at home.

Every marketer in this age has to change and be agile. While delivery continues to be a focus, we also need to make sure the sentiment is right so that customers come back into restaurants. This is about ensuring that we are advertising how safe our restaurants are.

Do you use traditional media or stick to social platforms for ads?

We have a heavy social media skew. But we also use traditional media. We use print with QR codes since the biggest comeback in 2021 has been the QR code. We also use hoardings and radio. In a typical month, 5-7% of our entire budget is spent on marketing. I don’t feel that any form of marketing is wasted because it eventually will lead to a conversion but may not convert all that time. You have to be present across mediums, which adds to your credibility.

Does social media make life easier for a marketer?

I don’t know if it makes it easier, but it definitely makes life more happening. For our company itself, at least eight brands are active on social media all the time, and each brand has a different language and tonality. Sometimes conversations are about food and on other days about an event, sometimes pop culture.

Social media is amazing because it gives us access to what a customer feels at a particular moment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.