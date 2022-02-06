Presence across mediums helps add to your credibility: Valladares

We take this whole “Handmade Restaurants" very seriously. Generally, with the QSR (quick-service restaurants), it’s all about consistency, and the look and feel of a restaurant are the same. But we’re hyperlocal in every which way. For example, in our brand Social, most people will have noticed that each one has a different personality. It matches the pin code of that area as they borrow heavily from local influences in some way or the other from that area.