Prime Video's Vivek Srivastava set to join JioCinema

Lata Jha
Published29 Aug 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Vivek Srivastava was heading growth and business operations at Amazon Prime Video in India.

Vivek Srivastava, who was heading growth and business operations at Amazon Prime Video in India, is set to take over as executive vice-president and business head for JioCinema Hindi, according to people familiar with the development. 

Prior to his stint at Amazon, Srivastava held key positions at various media companies, including as president of digital and broadcast at Times Network, and head of digital and commercial at Colors, Viacom18. In his new role, he will report to Alok Jain, president, general entertainment, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.

JioCinema and Srivastava did not respond to Mint’s queries.

On Thursday, Reliance Industries Ltd said JioCinema had crossed 15 million paying subscribers, helped by its new subscription plans in April.

JioCinema Premium includes ad-free content in several languages, including original series, movies, children’s shows and TV entertainment on any device, for 29 a month. It rivals Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, apart from domestic rivals, in the Indian over-the-top (OTT) services or video streaming market.

The platform also offers a family plan for 89 a month, which allows users to stream content on up to four devices simultaneously. Last year, JioCinema had rolled out a 999 annual plan for ad-free Hollywood content and ad-supported local-language programming and sports.

Media industry experts pointed out that JioCinema was a late starter on launching local-language originals in India. Rivals already have premium content and most users have an average of two OTT apps on their phones, so JioCinema faces an uphill task, they said. However, with a 29 plan, few will argue on pricing and JioCinema could increase the overall number of paid OTT subscribers in India.

Viacom18’s media operations is set to merge with Star India Pvt. Ltd through a court-approved scheme of arrangement. The joint venture is valued at 70,350 crore on a post-money basis, and Reliance Industries plans to invest 11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) in its growth.

Also read | The Reliance-Disney merger is great for them. But will it be for consumers?

