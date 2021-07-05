NEW DELHI: Shoppers Stop Ltd that runs 84 Shoppers Stop department stores, 130 speciality beauty stores for brands including M.A.C, Estée Lauder and Bobbi Brown, furnishings retail Home Stop and book store chain Crossword, has re-opened 60-70% of its outlets ever since the restrictions were lifted as the second covid-19 wave ebbed.

The company’s managing director and CEO, Venugopal Nair, who joined in November, said consumer confidence and spends have been better than what they were after unlock last year. In an interview, he spoke of growing the private labels business and stepping up investments in building more digital capabilities. Edited excerpts:

Could you sum up the consumer sentiment for the next six months?

Consumer sentiment will be almost directly proportional to the vaccination. As the level of vaccination goes up, I think the consumers’ sentiment would start to open up. From the first few weeks of the opening up (in the second wave) we are finding that the current consumer confidence and the level of spend has been better than after the first wave. It could be that there is a bit of pent-up demand that is coming through.

In terms of consumer behaviour, going forward, I think overall if you see the stage of growth that a country like India is in, it’s still in its early days, and there is a lot more growth that is to happen. It is also linked to the fact that the economy is expected to grow. The trajectory is the only one that we would be really looking at—whether it happens in two months or six months --- and that would depend on how quickly vaccination happens.

For Shoppers Stop omnichannel contribution was 6% of business in the March quarter. How did you grow that?

Investment into omnichannel is the biggest priority for us and that's accelerated over the last year. All our stores are linked to Shoppersstop.com. That’s a unique advantage we have because we have large stores with a huge set of brands. Each store would have anywhere between 300-500 brands that we would be retailing, and the ability for us to be able to link up all of these onto Shoppersstop.com, apart from our own distribution centres, gives us a significant point of difference compared to a lot of the others.

We are able to utilize our inventory a lot more efficiently. In terms of our online growth, we have added resources within our stores for us to be able to fulfil orders and ship from our store. Majority of our stores now have an area for us to be able to pick-and-pack and ship to our customers. We are working on upgrading our app and the customer UX on the app, while also improving our analytics capability. We've got a large firm that we have partnered with, in this process.

What impact did the lockdowns have on the June quarter?

I'm not at liberty to talk about the June quarter because we are in the closed period. What I can say is that there was some impact because of the closure of stores which is very obvious, but we were in a much better place compared to last year because we had prepared ourselves and done a lot of streamlining of operations, costs, and also adopting different selling methods to be able to reach the customers.

We have a much stronger digital channel and various ways by which customers could reach us, whether it was through the personal shopper program over WhatsApp video, or through the White Glove service that we offer. Hence, we were able to service our customers a lot more, and with much higher volumes than we were able to do earlier.

You took over in November 2020. What really is your mandate?

The mandate from the board has been very clear in terms of focusing on our target customer, which is the young family in the mid to premium segment of the market. That’s been the heartland customer of Shoppers Stop. It’s about making it the most favoured destination for shopping.

Earlier, when we used to talk about shopping, it was predominantly brick and mortar stores that we will be thinking about. Whereas now, it is both brick and mortar, as well as digital. Our view is that this differentiation and demarcation of offline and online will start to go away, and it will emerge being just omnichannel.

And I use the word omnichannel as a true way by which the customer can dip in and out across channels. Omnichannel happens when a customer can actually have the full array of products available in the store, as well as online. And, is able to, let's say, start a journey online and finish offline or vice versa. So omnichannel is the first pillar of our strategy.

The second big area that we are focusing on is growing private brands across apparel and beauty.

The third pillar of our strategy is beauty itself. We are the leaders in beauty in the physical space…Expanding that through multi-brand standalone stores, as well as through online and growing beauty on shoppersstop.com is the third area for us.

And the fourth area, which is also a big advantage that we have, is the first citizen loyalty program, which we upgraded and refined, sometime last year. It is a paid program and we over 8 million loyal customers.

What is your share of private labels today?

So our private label business currently is around 12-13% of our total business. We expect that to grow significantly over the next couple of years and get to between 25 and 30%. Currently, we have brands like Fratini, Kashish, Haute Curry and for kids we have Karrot. We also launched two additional brands in sleepwear or loungewear, and in athleisure. Both of these brands have had very good success backed by the fact that these categories were doing well during the pandemic.

With the younger consumers moving to new-age, digital-first brands, what are your plans for the beauty category?

We are the largest player in the physical beauty space in the premium segment that we operate in. In the financial year 2019-20, which was the year that finished just before covid, it (beauty) was 16% of our total business.

With over 160 points of sale that we have across shop-in-shop and standalone (stores), we have a sizable business in the physical space, and we are expanding rapidly in the online space.

The beauty and personal care market is ₹1,73,000 crore, the share of online within that is 13%. So, online while growing, is still a smaller percentage of the total physical space. We operate in the premium and masstige segment, and that is a slightly different customer to the mass segment that a number of new-age brands have gotten into.

The segment that we operate in values customer experience, authenticity of the brand, of the product and the trust that comes with it.

