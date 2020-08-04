Products in low unit price are coming back strongly: Mondelez MD

But when we checked with consumers—all of them are looking forward to the festive season. Equally, a lot of them are watching their purse strings because of the financial insecurity that we have around this event. Third, it depends on how the pandemic itself will play out. If in the coming month this goes up (number of cases), authorities will have to step in and curtail mobility, which will sort of impact the festive season. Nobody can predict what's going to happen, but we still have to watch it week by week, month by month.