Profit up 87% at Warren Buffett's firm, but virus slows businesses

Like all auto insurers, Geico benefited from lower claims because there were fewer accidents as people drove less with many people working from home. It reported a $2.1 billion underwriting profit in the quarter, up from $393 million a year ago. Also, a $2.5 billion in premium reductions Geico is offering customers because of the lower claims will be spread over the coming year as people renew policies instead of taking effect all in the second quarter when most other insurers sent refunds.